Organon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Organon & Co. (OGN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $242 million.
The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.
Organon expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.25 billion to $6.45 billion.
