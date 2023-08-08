Personalis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. — FREMONT, Calif. — Personalis Inc. (PSNL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24 million in its second quarter.
For the current quarter ending in September, Personalis said it expects revenue in the range of $17 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $70 million to $72 million.
