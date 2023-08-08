PHX Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEXAS, Texas — TEXAS, Texas — PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $41,000 in its second quarter.
The oil and gas company posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.2 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.1 million.
