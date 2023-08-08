Playtika: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $75.7 million.
The mobile game developer posted revenue of $642.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $652.9 million.
Playtika expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion.
