ProAssurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $10.6 million.
The medical professional liability insurer posted revenue of $291.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $282.3 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $265.4 million.
