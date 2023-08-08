The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Quantum Corp.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 8, 2023 at 8:12 a.m. EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Quantum Corp. (QMCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The computer storage device maker posted revenue of $91.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Quantum Corp. expects its results to range from a loss of 4 cents per share to a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $80 million to $83 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Quantum Corp. expects full-year results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $360 million to $370 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QMCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QMCO

Loading...