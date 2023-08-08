Quantum Corp.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Quantum Corp. (QMCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The computer storage device maker posted revenue of $91.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Quantum Corp. expects its results to range from a loss of 4 cents per share to a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $80 million to $83 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Quantum Corp. expects full-year results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $360 million to $370 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QMCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QMCO