Rackspace: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO — Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.2 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $746.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $731.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Rackspace expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $722 million to $732 million for the fiscal third quarter.

