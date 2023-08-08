Restaurant Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO — TORONTO — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $241 million.
The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.75 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QSR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QSR