Restaurant Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2023 at 6:41 a.m. EDT

TORONTO — TORONTO — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $241 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.75 billion.

