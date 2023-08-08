The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Rivian Automotive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2023 at 5:56 p.m. EDT

IRVINE, Calif. — IRVINE, Calif. — Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.2 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.27. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.41 per share.

The a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $978.9 million.

