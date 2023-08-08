Rivian Automotive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. — IRVINE, Calif. — Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.2 billion in its second quarter.
The a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $978.9 million.
