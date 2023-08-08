Sangamo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. — BRISBANE, Calif. — Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $114.5 million in its second quarter.
The drug developer posted revenue of $6.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.3 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGMO