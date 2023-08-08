Sealed Air: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $99.1 million.
The packaging company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.
Sealed Air expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $2.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.4 billion to $5.6 billion.
