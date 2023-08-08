The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Skyward: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2023 at 5:51 p.m. EDT

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $19.5 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $210.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.8 million.

