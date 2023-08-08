Skyward: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $19.5 million.
The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $210.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.8 million.
