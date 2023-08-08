SmileDirectClub: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NASHVILLE, Tenn. — SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.8 million in its second quarter.
The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company posted revenue of $101.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.4 million.
SmileDirectClub expects full-year revenue in the range of $425 million to $475 million.
