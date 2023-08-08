The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
SoundThinking: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2023 at 6:03 p.m. EDT

FREMONT, Calif. — FREMONT, Calif. — SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 28 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The maker of gunfire detection systems posted revenue of $22.1 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.3 million.

SoundThinking expects full-year revenue in the range of $92 million to $94 million.

