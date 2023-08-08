SoundThinking: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. — FREMONT, Calif. — SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its second quarter.
The maker of gunfire detection systems posted revenue of $22.1 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.3 million.
SoundThinking expects full-year revenue in the range of $92 million to $94 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSTI