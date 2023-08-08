Squarespace: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.7 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The a software company posted revenue of $247.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $243.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Squarespace said it expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $253 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $987 million to $995 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SQSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SQSP