Squarespace: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.7 million.
The a software company posted revenue of $247.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $243.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Squarespace said it expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $253 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $987 million to $995 million.
