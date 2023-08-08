Techne: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS — MINNEAPOLIS — Techne Corp. (TECH) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $75.5 million.
The maker of medical testing and diagnostic products posted revenue of $301.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $304.7 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $285.3 million, or $1.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.14 billion.
_____
