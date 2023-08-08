TechTarget: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. — NEWTON, Mass. — TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.7 million.
The operator of websites for information technology vendors posted revenue of $58.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, TechTarget said it expects revenue in the range of $55 million to $57 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $225 million to $230 million.
