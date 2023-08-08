Tecnoglass: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BARRIO LAS FLORES BARRANQUILLA, Colombia — BARRIO LAS FLORES BARRANQUILLA, Colombia — Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $52.4 million.
The architectural glass maker posted revenue of $225.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208.9 million.
Tecnoglass expects full-year revenue in the range of $830 million to $855 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGLS