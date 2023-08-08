The RealReal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $41.3 million in its second quarter.
The online luxury consignment site posted revenue of $130.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132.6 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, The RealReal said it expects revenue in the range of $120 million to $130 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $540 million to $560 million.
