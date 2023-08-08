ThredUp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

OAKLAND, Calif. — OAKLAND, Calif. — ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The online seller of secondhand clothing posted revenue of $82.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, ThredUp said it expects revenue in the range of $82 million to $84 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $325 million to $329 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDUP