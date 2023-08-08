ThredUp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. — OAKLAND, Calif. — ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its second quarter.
The online seller of secondhand clothing posted revenue of $82.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, ThredUp said it expects revenue in the range of $82 million to $84 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $325 million to $329 million.
