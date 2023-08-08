The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

TransDigm: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 8, 2023 at 7:36 a.m. EDT

CLEVELAND — CLEVELAND — TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $351 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $6.14. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $7.25 per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.33 per share.

The aircraft components maker posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.

TransDigm expects full-year earnings in the range of $24.94 to $25.36 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.53 billion to $6.59 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDG

Loading...