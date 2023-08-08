Treace Medical Concepts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.3 million in its second quarter.
The orthopedic medical device maker posted revenue of $42 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.9 million.
Treace Medical Concepts expects full-year revenue in the range of $191 million to $197 million.
