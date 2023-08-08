The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Treace Medical Concepts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 8, 2023 at 5:28 p.m. EDT

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ponte Vedra, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The orthopedic medical device maker posted revenue of $42 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.9 million.

Treace Medical Concepts expects full-year revenue in the range of $191 million to $197 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMCI

Loading...