Under Armour: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2023 at 7:07 a.m. EDT

BALTIMORE — BALTIMORE — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $8.5 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings to be 47 cents to 51 cents per share.

