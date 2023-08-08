UPS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.08 billion.
The package delivery service posted revenue of $22.06 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.88 billion.
UPS expects full-year revenue of $93 billion.
