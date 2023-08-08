The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
UPS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.08 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.54 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.51 per share.

The package delivery service posted revenue of $22.06 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.88 billion.

UPS expects full-year revenue of $93 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

