WideOpenWest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $101.7 million in its second quarter.
The cable TV company posted revenue of $172.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, WideOpenWest said it expects revenue in the range of $173 million to $176 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $691 million to $696 million.
