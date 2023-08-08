WideOpenWest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $101.7 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $1.25. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 1 cent per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The cable TV company posted revenue of $172.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, WideOpenWest said it expects revenue in the range of $173 million to $176 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $691 million to $696 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WOW