Xeris Biopharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.8 million in its second quarter.
The company posted revenue of $38 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.8 million.
Xeris Biopharma expects full-year revenue in the range of $145 million to $165 million.
