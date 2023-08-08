Zevia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ENCINO, Calif. — ENCINO, Calif. — Zevia PBC (ZVIA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its second quarter. The Encino, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The stevia-sweetened soda maker posted revenue of $42.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Zevia said it expects revenue in the range of $38 million to $41 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $163 million to $168 million.

