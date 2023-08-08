Zoetis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $671 million.
The animal health company posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.17 billion.
Zoetis expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.37 to $5.47 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.5 billion to $8.65 billion.
