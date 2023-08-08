The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Zoetis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 8, 2023 at 7:17 a.m. EDT

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $671 million.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.45. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.41 per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The animal health company posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.17 billion.

Zoetis expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.37 to $5.47 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.5 billion to $8.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZTS

Loading...