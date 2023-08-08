How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 8/8/2023

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as worries about the banking system and the global economy inject more caution into financial markets worldwide.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 19.06 points, or 0.4%, to 4,499.38
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 158.64 points, or 0.4%, to 35,314.49.
The Nasdaq composite fell 110.07 points, or 0.8%, to 13,884.32.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.52 points, or 0.6%, to 1,947.42.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 21.35 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow is up 248.87 points, or 0.7%.
The Nasdaq is down 24.91 points, or 0.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 10.05 points, or 0.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 659.88 points, or 17.2%.
The Dow is up 2,167.24 points, or 6.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,417.84 points, or 32.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 186.17 points, or 10.6%.