How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 8/8/2023

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as worries about the banking system and the global economy inject more caution into financial markets worldwide.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday after paring an earlier loss. The Dow lost 158 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.8%.

Bank stocks helped lead the market lower after Moody’s cut the credit ratings for 10 smaller and midsized ones. Across the Pacific, stocks sank after exports for China’s troubled economy shrank by the most since the start of the pandemic. And in Europe, bank stocks tumbled after Italy’s Cabinet approved a proposed tax on their profits.