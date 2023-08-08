US investigating power-assisted steering failure complaints in older Ram pickup trucks

DETROIT — U.S. auto safety investigators have opened a probe into reports that some older Ram 1500 pickup trucks can lose power-steering assistance with little or no warning.
Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, recalled 440 pickups in 2016 to fix a power steering problem. But the agency says the complaints indicate a similar failure in trucks that are outside the scope of the recall.
The agency says the recall query will determine if enough vehicles were recalled or if another safety defect might be causing problems.
A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from Stellantis.