US investigating power-assisted steering failure complaints in older Ram pickup trucks

DETROIT — U.S. auto safety investigators have opened a probe into reports that some older Ram 1500 pickup trucks can lose power-steering assistance with little or no warning.

The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers over 1.1 million pickups from the 2013 through 2016 model years.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The agency says it has 380 complaints about the problem that include three crashes but no injuries. Investigators say in documents posted Tuesday that if the power steering fails, it takes extra effort to steer the trucks and drivers could lose control.