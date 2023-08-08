Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The head of Niger’s presidential guard has declared himself the new leader of the uranium-rich country, a linchpin in the fight by Western and African forces against the spread of Islamist militancy across the Sahel. The move follows five successful coups in the past three years across the impoverished region. If the latest power grab succeeds — which looks likely — it would create a belt of military-run countries stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea — most of which are more closely aligned to Russia than to the West.

1. What happened in Niger?

General Abdourahamane Tiani appeared on state television on July 28 to name himself leader two days after his soldiers said they had detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The head of the army backed the coup, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed. But the Economic Community of West African States, a 15-nation regional bloc, condemned the action and threatened to use force to restore the democratically elected leader. The African Union, the US, France and others suspended some aid and called for the immediate release and reinstatement of Bazoum, who hasn’t resigned. The coup leaders have closed Niger’s airspace to most flights, saying the step was to counter the threat of foreign intervention.

2. What makes Niger strategically significant?

It has been a relative bastion of stability in one of the world’s most insecure regions and a key western ally. The US has a military drone base in the country, which it used to target insurgents affiliated with al-Qaeda and Islamic State in cooperation with the French military. The European Union also sees Niger as an ally in its efforts to tackle illegal immigration from Africa, some of which passes northward through the country en route to the Mediterranean. The bloc gave Niger $1.1 billion in aid between 2017 and 2020, with a quarter of the money aimed at migration control measures. Niger — more than twice the size of France — ranks among the least-developed countries and has one of the highest birth rates in the world.

3. Why has the region been so prone to coups?

The events in Niger follow two coups each in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso and another in nearby Guinea. The leader of Sudan in the eastern Sahel was overthrown in 2021, the same year Chad’s military replaced its late president with his son, an army general. All the military takeovers have been rooted in the economic malaise and weak governance that have fed frustration among civilians and — in West Africa in particular — the spread of extremist violence. However, despite claims by the new strongmen that they are tackling insecurity, the number of people killed in the Sahel region surged in the first half of the year, with much of the region now under military rule.

4. What are the implications for the broader region and the fight against terrorism?

The coups in Mali and Burkina Faso saw their governments replaced by juntas that are hostile to ex-colonial power France, which had led the fight against extremism in the region for a decade, and are more friendly with Russia. Mali and Burkino Faso kicked out French troops and hired mercenaries from the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group. Niger has seen its role as the West’s most important regional ally grow as a result — but the new junta has severed its security ties with France.

5. What are the economic stakes?

Niger is Africa’s second-biggest uranium producer, and exports most of its output to France, according to the World Nuclear Association. It produced 2,020 tons of the metal last year. It’s unclear whether the coup will affect production, but all the other countries that have experienced military takeovers in recent years are resource-rich, and few have seen major disruption to mining operations despite the changes in power. In his statement, Tiani asked for support from Niger’s international partners and vowed to honor its agreements with them.

