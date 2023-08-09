Share Comment on this story Comment

Voters in Ohio just saved their republican liberty, and in a way people from ancient Athens to Switzerland would recognize: by overriding representative democracy with the direct kind. By about 57% to 43%, Ohioans rejected a proposal by the Republican state legislature that would have made it harder to use ballot measures to amend the state constitution. Currently such changes require the approval of a simple majority of votes; Tuesday’s proposal, called Issue 1, would have raised that to 60%. As my colleague Jonathan Bernstein notes, it was widely seen as a Republican attempt to short-circuit a ballot measure scheduled for November that would enshrine the right to an abortion in the state constitution.

But this column isn’t about abortion. It’s about democracy, and the two-and-a-half-millennium-long fight about which type of it is more likely to guarantee lasting freedom for citizens: direct or representative. There is no easy answer.

The first genuine democracy was in Athens in the 5th century BCE, and it was direct. Demokratia means “rule of the people,” and that’s what Athenians — or at least those in the male, non-slave minority — did: They governed. There was no separate executive or judicial branch, and all decisions were made by a simple count of votes. The problem was that this democracy kept deteriorating into what America’s founders would call a “tyranny of the majority.” Those on the losing side of an issue often found themselves without rights.

That’s why philosophers such as Aristotle and Polybius considered pure democracy nothing more than mob rule and believed that a res publica — a “public thing,” but not a dictatorship of the people — was more resilient, stable and free. Such a republic needed to balance democracy (in the form of popular assemblies), aristocracy (in upper chambers or judicial branches) and monarchy (in the executive branch), with each element checking the other two.

The paragon of this kind of republic became ancient Rome between its last king and first emperor, a period that lasted five centuries. That success is why America’s founders, such as James Madison, Alexander Hamilton and John Jay — writing under the Roman pen name Publius — made republican Rome their model, and plumped for representative rather than direct democracy. Madison, in particular, feared that populist “passions” would undo the American republic and that “minority factions” (special interests and lobbyists) would take over governance. So the founders built a system in which elites, with better access to information, could filter the will of the masses.

The resulting republic worked well enough that the Swiss, following their civil war, imported the US constitution almost wholesale for their federation in 1848. But they also had an older tradition of direct democracy. When big decisions were made, participants brought them to their remote Alpine valleys for approval. So many laws were ad referendum, “to be carried back.” Then as now, the Swiss use this direct democracy as a fourth branch of government — but in moderation, and with the intent to build consensus on the big issues.

In the late 19th century, this system caught the attention of progressives in the US, especially in the West and Midwest. They didn’t like the way big business — mainly the railroads — had in effect taken control of state legislatures, and wanted to give people a direct voice.

Starting with South Dakota in 1898, about half of US states embraced some combination of referendums (in which voters approve or reject laws already passed), recalls (in which voters can remove elected legislators or judges) and initiatives (by which voters enact statutes or amend constitutions directly). Ohio adopted its flavor of direct democracy in 1912, with the support of former president Theodore Roosevelt, who told Ohioans that he believed initiatives and referendums “should be used not to destroy representative government, but to correct it whenever it becomes misrepresentative.”

I would have applauded him if I’d been there. But I came into the debate in a different time and place. I had seen Swiss direct democracy work well — with informed, respectful debates on simple but profound questions. But in 2011 I found myself in California, where direct democracy was an intellectually vacuous shouting match. Somehow — this may come as a shock — Californians kept voting for lower taxes and higher spending, with the result that they lurched from one budget crisis to another. Research showed that voters often couldn’t wrap their minds around the double or triple negatives in many ballot measures, and sometimes voted the opposite of their opinion.

Direct democracy in this form, I concluded, wasn’t boon but bane. Now, more than a decade later, it’s all too clear to me that representative democracy can also fall prey to populist hysteria. For every Brexit referendum, there’s a gerrymandered legislature in the grip of some special interest. Not only did Madison and Hamilton have a point — so did Teddy Roosevelt.

The people of Ohio seem to understand this. Republicans in their state have both a “trifecta” and a “triplex” — they control both chambers and every state office that matters. They’ve been using that power to draw electoral boundaries designed to keep them in office. In effect, they’ve rigged the system in their favor. They placed Issue 1 on a ballot in the dog days of August, betting that turnout out would be low, even though they last year decided not to hold special elections in the summer.

Since Ohio’s three traditional branches of government clearly weren’t checking and balancing much, voters therefore stood up as the fourth. This time it’s good that they did. You don’t raise the bar for constitutional amendments a few months before a vote on one is scheduled.

But be careful about making this a general rule. Do you really want to let voters amend constitutions with a mere 50% plus one vote, always and everywhere? In 2016, Britons voted 51.89% to 48.11% to leave the European Union. If they voted again now, they’d opt by 64% to 36% to stay in the EU. Public opinion is fickle, and not just between Brexit and Bregret.

All of which is just another way of saying that it takes more than the act of voting, whether in booths or legislatures, to preserve liberty. It also requires what America’s founders called civic virtue: a commitment to winnow good information from bad, to debate calmly and reasonably, to look for consensus and eschew extremes, to treat the losing side with respect, and so on. That’s what Benjamin Franklin meant when he said that the framers had given Americans “a republic, if you can keep it.”

Two cheers to Ohio this week. Three cheers to America if it can indeed keep it.

