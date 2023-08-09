A.k.a. Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5 million in its second quarter.
The portfolio of online fashion brands posted revenue of $136 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $138.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, a.k.a. Brands said it expects revenue in the range of $138 million to $143 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $555 million to $565 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 64 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.95.
