A.k.a. Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5 million in its second quarter. The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The portfolio of online fashion brands posted revenue of $136 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $138.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, a.k.a. Brands said it expects revenue in the range of $138 million to $143 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $555 million to $565 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 64 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.95.

