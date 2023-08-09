Alpha and Omega: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (AOSL) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $1.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 19 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $161.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.4 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $691.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Alpha and Omega said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $190 million.

Alpha and Omega shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.82, a decline of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOSL