Alta Equipment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. — LIVONIA, Mich. — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.4 million.
Alta Equipment shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.20, a rise of 43% in the last 12 months.
