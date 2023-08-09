American Superconductor: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AYER, Mass. — AYER, Mass. — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The wind turbine component maker posted revenue of $30.3 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in September, American Superconductor expects its per-share loss to be 12 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $29 million to $32 million for the fiscal second quarter.
American Superconductor shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.54, a climb of 71% in the last 12 months.
