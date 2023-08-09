American Superconductor: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

AYER, Mass. — AYER, Mass. — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Ayer, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The wind turbine component maker posted revenue of $30.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, American Superconductor expects its per-share loss to be 12 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $29 million to $32 million for the fiscal second quarter.

American Superconductor shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.54, a climb of 71% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMSC