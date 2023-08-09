AppLovin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. — PALO ALTO, Calif. — AppLovin Corp. (APP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $80.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The mobile app technology company posted revenue of $750.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $721.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, AppLovin said it expects revenue in the range of $780 million to $800 million.
AppLovin shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $29.41, a fall of 18% in the last 12 months.
