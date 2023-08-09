The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Associated Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 9, 2023 at 6:02 p.m. EDT

GREENWICH, Conn. — GREENWICH, Conn. — Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $2.4 million in the period.

Associated Capital shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.60, a decrease of 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AC

