Avadel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $64.4 million in its second quarter.
The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 million.
Avadel shares have risen 89% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
