Avanos Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $68.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $1.46. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $169.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $193.7 million.

Avanos Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.05 to $1.15 per share.

Avanos Medical shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVNS