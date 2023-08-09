The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Ballard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 9, 2023 at 8:38 a.m. EDT

BURNABY, British Columbia — BURNABY, British Columbia — Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.1 million in its second quarter.

The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The fuel cell technology company posted revenue of $15.3 million in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

The company’s shares closed at $4.70. A year ago, they were trading at $8.88.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLDP

