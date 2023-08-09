Berry Global: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $143 million. The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.90 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.46 billion.

Berry Global expects full-year earnings to be $7.30 per share.

Berry Global shares have increased almost 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 9.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BERY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BERY