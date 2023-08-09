Berry Global: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $143 million.
The packaging company posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.46 billion.
Berry Global expects full-year earnings to be $7.30 per share.
Berry Global shares have increased almost 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 9.5% in the last 12 months.
_____
