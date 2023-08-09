Blend Labs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42.8 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The cloud-based platform for financial companies posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Blend Labs said it expects revenue in the range of $38 million to $42 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.22. A year ago, they were trading at $2.93.

