The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Blend Labs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 9, 2023 at 4:45 p.m. EDT

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 9 cents per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The cloud-based platform for financial companies posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Blend Labs said it expects revenue in the range of $38 million to $42 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.22. A year ago, they were trading at $2.93.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLND

Loading...