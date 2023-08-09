Blue Apron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $61.9 million in its second quarter.
Blue Apron expects full-year revenue in the range of $410 million to $415 million.
Blue Apron shares have dropped 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 86% in the last 12 months.
_____
