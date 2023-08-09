Bright Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS — MINNEAPOLIS — Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $112.8 million in its second quarter.
Bright Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.2 billion.
Bright Health shares have fallen 66% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 89% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHG