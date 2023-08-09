BRP Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

TAMPA, Fla. — TAMPA, Fla. — BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $23.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $297.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.5 million.

BRP Group shares have dropped nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.47, a fall of 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRP