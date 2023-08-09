CACI International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

RESTON, Va. — RESTON, Va. — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $107.8 million. The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $4.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $5.30 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.85 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.72 billion.



For the year, the company reported profit of $384.7 million, or $16.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.7 billion.

CACI International expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.13 to $20.22 per share, with revenue in the range of $7 billion to $7.2 billion.

CACI International shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $356.33, a climb of 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACI