CAE: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST-LAURENT, Quebec — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $48.6 million.
The civil and military flight simulator company posted revenue of $785 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $765.4 million.
CAE shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 16% in the last 12 months.
