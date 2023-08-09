CAE: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

ST-LAURENT, Quebec — ST-LAURENT, Quebec — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $48.6 million. The St-Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 18 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The civil and military flight simulator company posted revenue of $785 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $765.4 million.

CAE shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAE