Catalyst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 9, 2023 at 4:42 p.m. EDT

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $37.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of 33 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The specialty drug company posted revenue of $99.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92.8 million.

Catalyst expects full-year revenue in the range of $380 million to $390 million.

