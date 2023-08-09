Catalyst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $37.8 million.
The specialty drug company posted revenue of $99.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92.8 million.
Catalyst expects full-year revenue in the range of $380 million to $390 million.
