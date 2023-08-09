Ceva: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. — ROCKVILLE, Md. — Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its second quarter.
The chip designer posted revenue of $26.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.3 million.
Ceva shares have declined almost 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 33% in the last 12 months.
_____
